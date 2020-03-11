Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Scattered showers have developed across western New Mexico this afternoon, switching to snow above 9,000 feet in the northern mountains. More scattered rain is expected Wednesday, but the best chance for heavier and widespread rainfall is Friday.

As an upper level low spinning over southern California continues to bring in moisture from the Pacific, scattered showers have popped up across western New Mexico. Another round of rain will move across the state Wednesday morning, switching to snow around 9,000 feet. With additional instability tomorrow afternoon, a few thunderstorms are likely across the western half of the state. Most of New Mexico sees a break from rain chances on Thursday.