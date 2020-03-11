NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain showers are moving across west and central New Mexico this morning, and scattered rain is possible across most of the state today. Make sure to grab an umbrella or rain jacket to dodge those showers. If we are able to get some sunshine this afternoon, there is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, but nothing will be severe. Temperatures will stay mild and above average today, with breezy winds, especially in eastern NM. The winds will gust to around 20 mph across much of the state, but up to 30 mph in eastern NM.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: