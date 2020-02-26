Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Frigid air has taken over New Mexico this morning, and temps are in the single digits, teens, and twenties for everyone. Wear the winter gear today, as temps will stay freezing through the morning. Only warming into the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. Sunshine returns today, and the winds calm for most of the state, except the east-central plains, where winds will gust into the 30 mph range. Warmer air returns tomorrow, with temps rising back to average. A high-pressure ridge will keep skies clear and winds mostly calm through Friday.

