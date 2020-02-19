Live Now
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are moving through northern NM this morning, and some roads are snow-packed. Today will be a mainly dry day, with a few lingering snow showers in the mountains and the possibility for a light rain shower in southeast NM. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures mild for many of us. A cold front moves in tonight, dropping temps for Thursday and bringing in more snow and rain to northeast and east NM tonight through Thursday midday. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. on Thursday, with 3-5″ of snow in the northeast highlands, and higher amounts possible in the Sangre de Cristos and near Raton Pass.

