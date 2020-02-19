Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Temperatures have dramatically fallen Tuesday across eastern New Mexico thanks to a cold front this morning. Two more fronts are on the way one later this week that will bring in cooler weather and more chances for rain and snow across the state.

After a cool-down of only a few degrees here in the metro Tuesday, temperatures climb back to around 60° once again Wednesday with warmer weather in store all across the state Wednesday. However, yet another cold front will move across New Mexico late Wednesday. This front will bring another round of colder temperatures, especially east, and rain and snow chances across the northern mountains and eastern New Mexico.