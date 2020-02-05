Winter storm leaves cold temperatures across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winter storm continues this morning for southeast New Mexico, with heavy snow moving through Eddy and Lea Counties and the Sacramento Mountains. An additional 2-4″ of accumulation is possible throughout the morning. Snow will come to an end by the early afternoon, and skies clear through the evening. The rest of New Mexico is dry this morning, but extremely cold, as arctic air moves in behind the winter storm. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible with this morning’s cold temps if outside for an extended period of time with improper clothing. High temperatures will only make it into the 20s, 30s and 40s today, but with a breezy northwest wind, temps will feel 10-15 degrees colder. Make sure to bundle up!

Dry weather returns to the state for Thursday through the weekend, and temperatures will warm up 10-20 degrees for Thursday afternoon. Mild weather returns for the weekend.