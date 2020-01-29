Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting off with very cold temperatures, and mostly dry conditions. Snow is starting to develop in west, northwest and north NM. This will continue to build in through the morning and could cause slick road conditions throughout the day. Albuquerque will be mainly dry today, with a slight chance for some afternoon and evening showers. The east and south sides of the state will stay dry today. The system will move south tonight, spreading scattered snow showers into central and southeast NM. Light snow, mix, and rain could cause slick conditions on the roads in southeast NM by Thursday morning.

Another quick system will move into the northern mountains Thursday night, bringing another round of light snow. This will move through central NM by Friday morning. Friday afternoon will clear up as high-pressure returns for the weekend.