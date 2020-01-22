Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Live Now
The snow and rain has moved out of the state, and only a few more spotty showers are possible on the west side of the state this morning. Patchy dense fog is possible due to all of the ground moisture from yesterday. Be sure to use low beams and take it slow if you come across a dense spot on the roads.

NW winds will be breezy today, especially in eastern NM, with gusts up to 35 mph. By the afternoon, high pressure moves closer to NM and clouds will start to move out, leaving the state with sunshine and dry for the rest of the week.

