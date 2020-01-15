Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 30s and 40s for most of the state due to cloud cover moving in. Skies will be partly sunny through the AM, with increasing cloud cover for the afternoon and evening. The state stays dry for today, but the next system will bring rain, mix and snow to the entire state by Thursday morning. Get out and enjoy our last day of mid 50s, 60s and low 70s across central, eastern and southern NM before temperatures drop tomorrow.

Thursday’s storm will create a messy Thursday morning commute due to snow accumulation which is possible in the metro, and wintry mix, which is likely in the east central plains. As temperatures warm throughout the day, snow and mix will turn to all rain in the low elevations, likely melting any snow accumulation. The northern mountains expect the most snow Thursday and Friday, with up to 8″ possible by Thursday night, and an additional 3-5″ through Friday in the high mountain elevations.