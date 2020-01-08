Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

This morning is starting out with very cold temperatures, so make sure to wear your warm coat and at least some gloves as you head out the door. However, temperatures will be mild by the afternoon, with high temperatures warming above average. The wind will be much lighter today, and sky conditions will be sunny. Clouds return Wednesday, and the next winter storm arrives Thursday to Friday.

The Thursday-Friday storm will be a quick system, that will bring light snow, mainly to the west and central thirds of the state. An inch or less of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, while the higher elevations could see between 2"- 5".