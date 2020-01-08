Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Today will be quiet in the metro. Temperatures are cold again this morning, but will rebound back into the low 50s by the afternoon. Wind starts to pick up again today, and more clouds move into the state. The next system will move in Thursday, bringing snow showers to Northern NM by Thursday evening. Snow showers spread across western and central NM Thursday night into Friday morning. The system will move out by Friday evening. Snow will accumulate in the low elevations from a dusting to 1″. Mountains can expect minor impacts as well, 1-4″, with some locally higher totals in the western slopes.