This morning is extremely cold again, but temperatures will improve by a few degrees all across the state, by this afternoon for our daytime highs. Winds will be light today, and we will start out sunny, with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will move across the area Thursday, dropping temperatures off a bit for some spots, but then a big warm up is in store by the weekend. We will also stay dry through the weekend.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
Albuquerque20°F Few Clouds Feels like 10°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Edgewood10°F Clear Feels like 0°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
14°F Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Santa Fe13°F Clear Feels like -4°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F Some clouds. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Farmington14°F Clear Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Durango5°F Clear Feels like -4°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
14°F Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Las Vegas20°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Roswell20°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Las Cruces21°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous