Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Albuquerque

20°F Few Clouds Feels like 10°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Albuquerque

20°F Few Clouds Feels like 10°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Edgewood

10°F Clear Feels like 0°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
14°F Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Santa Fe

13°F Clear Feels like -4°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Some clouds. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Farmington

14°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Durango

5°F Clear Feels like -4°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
14°F Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Las Vegas

20°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Roswell

20°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Las Cruces

21°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

This morning is extremely cold again, but temperatures will improve by a few degrees all across the state, by this afternoon for our daytime highs. Winds will be light today, and we will start out sunny, with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will move across the area Thursday, dropping temperatures off a bit for some spots, but then a big warm up is in store by the weekend. We will also stay dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today