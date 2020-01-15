Today is staying quiet and mild across NM, with increasing cloud cover and a chance for showers in southeast NM. Rain will start to spread north late tonight, and as it does, it will change to wintry mix, freezing rain and snow. This will create messy conditions for Thursday morning. Snow, mix and rain will last through the day, and snow continues for the northern mountains through Friday. A winter storm watch is in effect for the northern mountains, as 4-15″ are possible with 65 mph winds on Friday.
Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: