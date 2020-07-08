NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be a mostly dry day across the state, with mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Only a few showers and storms will be possible, mainly in far southeast NM, and some of the west/southwest mountains. Temperatures will be back in the 90s and 100s for much of the state. Heat advisories will be in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM in Chavez, Eddy, Lea, and Quay Counties. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 12 PM to 9 PM for southern Colorado. Temperatures will heat up, even more, Friday through the weekend. Record high temperatures are likely Saturday and Sunday in many spots across the state.
Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica Meyer