Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be a warmer day across the state, with temps climbing 2 to 10 degrees from yesterday. Most of the state will be dry and sunny with lighter winds. However, for southern NM, clouds will push in this afternoon with some light, spotty showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Moisture moves north into the state tonight, and some showers may last into the Thursday morning commute as far north as the I-40 corridor. Monsoon storms will start popping up Thursday midday, developing in the mountains and moving slowly in the east/northeast direction. All of New Mexico will see daily afternoon and evening showers and storms through early next week. As of now, it looks like the most widespread storm activity will be along and east of the Rio Grande Valley.