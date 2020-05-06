Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The heat returns to New Mexico today as high pressure moves overhead. Sunny skies and calm conditions are expected for most of today, but some high clouds and breezier winds will move in during the late afternoon/early evening. A few isolated showers are possible this evening in the northern mountains and southwest mountains near the southern Rio Grande Valley.

We will continue to heat up even more on Thursday with the help of strong westerly winds and downslope warming. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 12-9 in Southwest Colorado, so be sure not to do any burning. Almost all of New Mexico is in a Fire Weather Watch that will turn to a Red Flag Warning tomorrow. Gusts of 35-45 mph are expected Thursday, along with very low relative humidity and hot temperatures.