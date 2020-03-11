Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of the state has stayed dry since the first round of rain this morning, but another round is on the way. Throughout the afternoon. scattered showers, with some heavy downpours and even a thunderstorm, will move into NM. The scattered showers/storms will stay in the west and central thirds of the state, with mostly dry weather in eastern NM. Temperatures will be mild, with breezy winds, especially east where we could see some gusts over 30 mph.

For the Thursday morning commute, we could still wake up with a couple of showers, but the daytime will be mostly dry and mild. Showers will start moving back into southern NM during the afternoon, spreading north throughout the evening and night. Widespread rain and mountain snow are expected on Friday. Heavy snow is expected for the San Juan Mountains and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Snow is also forecast for the rest of the northern Mountains in NM, where 3-6 inches and locally higher amounts are likely in the Sangre de Cristos, Tusas and lower amounts in the Jemez Mountains.