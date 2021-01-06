Cool Wednesday followed by temperature warm-up later in the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Today is a cooler day, with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Skies are mostly sunny, and winds will calm down for most, except far eastern New Mexico. Towns along the Texas and New Mexico state line will stay breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph.

A high-pressure ridge will move overhead Thursday and Friday, allowing temperatures to warm up, and clouds to move in thanks to incoming Pacific moisture. The next winter storm will arrive on Saturday, bringing some snow to northern New Mexico, starting midday. The snow will spread into northeast and eastern New Mexico throughout the night, ending by midday Sunday. The exact track of the system is still up in the air, and the track will greatly determine how much snow is seen in New Mexico. There is a chance for some snow in the metro Saturday overnight, but the track will determine if that occurs as well.

