Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light snow showers continue on the west and north sides of the state this afternoon and evening, with a chance for a few stray rain showers to pass through the Albuquerque area this afternoon and evening. We will see the low-pressure system diving south tonight, bringing the snow, mix and possibly even freezing rain to southeast and eastern New Mexico by Thursday morning. This could lead to some slick spots on the roads there for the AM commute. Snow accumulation will stay very light as this system traverses New Mexico, with at most 3-4″ in the higher mountain elevations. This system will move out of NM by midday Thursday.

The next system will move in from Colorado, late Thursday night, diving south and bringing snow to the northern mountains and central mountains Friday morning. This could also cause slick roads for the Friday AM commute, but accumulation will stay light again.

Top Stories