Windy conditions persist Wednesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving into the state today, and there will be big changes to the weather! Wind advisories are effect for most of central and northwest New Mexico, with northwesterly gusts up to 55 mph. This includes all of the metro area. Temperatures will plunge, with highs around 10-25 degrees colder than yesterday. Wind will make temperatures feel even colder, so be sure to keep the coat, hat and gloves around today. Some light snow showers will be possible this afternoon and evening in the northern mountains, but an inch or less of snow accumulation is possible.

Tonight will be frigid, with lows in the single digits, teens, and low 20s across the state. Wind will start to die down by Christmas Eve, and temperatures will stay cool. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy and warmer, with a slight chance for a few spotty rain/mix showers in southern New Mexico.

(courtesy National Weather Service)

