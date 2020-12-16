Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon is chilly, thanks to some breezy winds in central New Mexico that are making temps feel colder. High temperatures will top out in the 30s, 40s, and 50s this afternoon. It will be another freezing night, but temperatures will warm up, even more, Thursday afternoon, ahead of a cold front that will move in Thursday night. As the front moves towards New Mexico, clouds will move across the state from west to east Thursday, so it will be a mostly cloudy day for the western half of the state, but sunshine will stay for most of the day in eastern New Mexico.

By Thursday night, snow showers will start in the San Juan and Tusas Mountains, and the snow will spread into the Sangre de Cristos and Jemez on Friday morning. The snow will only last until Friday evening, and little accumulation is expected. The highest totals will be in the San Juans and Tusas, with around 3″ to 6″ possible. The Sangres and Jemez will likely see less than one inch.

