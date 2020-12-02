Snow showers to continue for western New Mexico, wind gusts begin

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is over for the Albuquerque metro area for the rest of the afternoon, but snow showers will continue through the afternoon for western New Mexico, the Rio Grande Valley in Valencia and Socorro counties, and near the Sacramento Mountains. A couple more inches of snow will be possible in these spots. This system will move out tonight, and dry air will take its place.

Temperatures stay chilly today, with frigid wind chills in eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories are in place until 6 p.m. for most of east NM, including the I-25 corridor between Las Vegas and Raton. Winds will gust up to around 55 mph. The wind will start to die down overnight, but temperatures will drop back into the single digits, teens and low 20s for all of the state, making the Thursday morning commute bitter cold. Daytime temperatures will warm up a bit tomorrow.