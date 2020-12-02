Snow showers to continue for western New Mexico, wind gusts begin

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is over for the Albuquerque metro area for the rest of the afternoon, but snow showers will continue through the afternoon for western New Mexico, the Rio Grande Valley in Valencia and Socorro counties, and near the Sacramento Mountains. A couple more inches of snow will be possible in these spots. This system will move out tonight, and dry air will take its place.

Temperatures stay chilly today, with frigid wind chills in eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories are in place until 6 p.m. for most of east NM, including the I-25 corridor between Las Vegas and Raton. Winds will gust up to around 55 mph. The wind will start to die down overnight, but temperatures will drop back into the single digits, teens and low 20s for all of the state, making the Thursday morning commute bitter cold. Daytime temperatures will warm up a bit tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery