Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure is building over the southwest this afternoon, meaning it will be a dry, sunny day with just above-average temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Winds are a bit breezy in the east plains, but max sustained winds will be up to around 20 mph. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny, and temperatures will warm a couple of degrees!

On Friday, the next system will arrive, bringing snow, mix and rain. The timing is still a bit questionable, but the snow looks like it will start Friday morning-midday for western New Mexico, snow and rain for central New Mexico by the evening, and snow and rain for eastern NM overnight into Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will be low, less than three inches or so. Temperatures will drop as this system moves in, and stay chilly for the weekend.

