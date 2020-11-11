Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Veterans Day will be very nice in southern New Mexico, where temperatures will make it into the upper 60s this afternoon. Northwest and central New Mexico will stay cool, with highs in the forties and fifties. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a round of clouds and even some flurries is moving through northern NM this afternoon. No impacts are expected from that. The winds will be breezy in the east mountains and east plains, gusting to around 30 mph. The same pesky winds will stay in the forecast for eastern NM Thursday. Temperatures will warm a bit more tomorrow, finally breaching 60s and 70s on Friday. The weekend will be mild, with slightly above average temperatures. Winds will be gusty for all on Saturday, but skies will be clear.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss