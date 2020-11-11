NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Veterans Day will be very nice in southern New Mexico, where temperatures will make it into the upper 60s this afternoon. Northwest and central New Mexico will stay cool, with highs in the forties and fifties. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a round of clouds and even some flurries is moving through northern NM this afternoon. No impacts are expected from that. The winds will be breezy in the east mountains and east plains, gusting to around 30 mph. The same pesky winds will stay in the forecast for eastern NM Thursday. Temperatures will warm a bit more tomorrow, finally breaching 60s and 70s on Friday. The weekend will be mild, with slightly above average temperatures. Winds will be gusty for all on Saturday, but skies will be clear.
Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: