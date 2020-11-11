Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Another frigid night on the way, but warmer temperatures slowly return the rest of this week. Temperatures stayed cool across all of New Mexico this afternoon after many in the western and northern parts of the state fell below freezing to start the day. Widespread freezing temperatures are expected again overnight, and those who did not see them this morning, will likely wake up to freezing temperatures tomorrow morning.

A gradual warming trend will take place the rest of the week with high returning closer to normal for this time of year by Thursday. A mostly dry storm system will pass across the state Friday into Saturday, only bringing a small precipitation chance across northwestern New Mexico and southern Colorado and windy weather to eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm for many though through the weekend, even climbing back above normal again.