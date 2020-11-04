NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will stay quiet and mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into record territory. A couple of spot showers will remain possible this afternoon around the Sangre de Cristo mountains and northeast highlands. Thursday will be completely sunny and dry, with more mild and near-record warm temperatures. By Friday, winds will shift in from the southwest, drawing moisture into New Mexico. Expect cloudier skies but mostly dry weather on Friday. The next storm system will start bringing rain showers and some mountain snow on Saturday. Winds will be very strong, and temperatures will start to cool down.
Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
