Blizzard Warning in effect for eastern New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to fall heavily in the northern mountains, and eastern New Mexico. Blizzard warnings are in effect for the east plains and northeast until midnight, which means more snow will accumulate, winds will cause zero visibility, and snowdrifts could cause very difficult driving conditions. A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 6 PM for portions of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, Sandia/Manzano Mountains and east/southeast plains. Snow will likely mix in with some rain and sleet as temperatures warm this afternoon. The messy weather will move out late tonight, and tomorrow will be foggy and slippery for the AM commute. Albuquerque and much of western/southern NM are seeing sunshine this afternoon, with warming temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss