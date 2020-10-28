NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to fall heavily in the northern mountains, and eastern New Mexico. Blizzard warnings are in effect for the east plains and northeast until midnight, which means more snow will accumulate, winds will cause zero visibility, and snowdrifts could cause very difficult driving conditions. A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 6 PM for portions of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, Sandia/Manzano Mountains and east/southeast plains. Snow will likely mix in with some rain and sleet as temperatures warm this afternoon. The messy weather will move out late tonight, and tomorrow will be foggy and slippery for the AM commute. Albuquerque and much of western/southern NM are seeing sunshine this afternoon, with warming temperatures.
Blizzard Warning in effect for eastern New Mexico
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: