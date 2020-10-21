NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record and near-record temperatures are expected today, with 80s and 90-degree highs. Today will be calm and sunny, aside from wildfire haze in the sky for the northeast highlands and southern NM. Tomorrow will stay warm, but winds will pick up out of the west. Winds will gust up to around 40 mph for the mountains and east plains. A fire weather watch is in effect for tomorrow, due to the wind, dry air, and drought.
Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: