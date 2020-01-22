Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE)- The cloud coverage is clearing across the state and lingering showers in the northeast highlands and pushing off to the east later into the afternoon.

Clouds dissipate throughout the afternoon and into the evening with breezy conditions in the east going into the central and southern mountains of the state.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph to 40 mph throughout the day. High pressure will cause above average temperatures for the next few days.

Northern parts of state will see fog and cooler temperatures by Thursday morning.