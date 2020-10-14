Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Near-record and record temperatures are expected for the valleys and plains thanks to strong northwesterly winds, and resulting downslope warming over the mountains. Winds will be strong, gusting 40-45 mph in the east mountains and east plains. A wind advisory is in effect until 6 PM for the central highlands, with gusts up to 55 mph possible as the winds whip down the Sandia and Manzano mountains. Winds will gust up to around 35-40 for southern Colorado, the Four Corners, and the southeast Plains. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from midday through the evening, with high fire danger. Use caution not to ignite any sparks or fires today.

A cold front will arrive early tomorrow morning, so winds will stay gusty in eastern NM through the AM commute. By the afternoon, temperatures will be 10-30 degrees than today. Skies will be sunny and smoke should clear out to the south.

