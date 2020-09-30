NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon will be hot, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s and 90s for most of New Mexico. Despite the warm day, cool temps will return tonight, with northern and western New Mexico falling back towards freezing. A backdoor front moves into eastern New Mexico tonight, which will bring in noticeably cooler air for Thursday. Highs will be over ten degrees cooler in the northeast highlands. Breezy winds will follow the front tomorrow, and Albuquerque will be breezy as winds push through the Tijeras Canyon. No rain showers or clouds are expected.
Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: