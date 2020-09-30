Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Temperatures are near freezing for western and northern New Mexico again this morning. The rest of the state is waking up in the 40s and 50s. Grab the jackets and wear layers today, as temperatures are going to climb back into the 80s and 90s by the afternoon. Today will be the hottest day of the week, before a cool front moves in tomorrow, dropping temperatures, especially for eastern NM.

Skies stay dry and sunny through Thursday, with increasing cloud cover on Friday.