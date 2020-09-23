NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are popping this afternoon in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the north, Gila, and Sacramento Mountains in the south. Storms will move southeast throughout the evening. Northwest NM is looking dry today, as drier air starts spreading into the state. That dry air will take over NM tomorrow, leaving all of us dry through the weekend. Temperatures are on the rise, with unseasonably warm temperatures today through the weekend. Near-record and record high temps are even possible on Friday and Saturday.
Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
