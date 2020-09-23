Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are popping this afternoon in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the north, Gila, and Sacramento Mountains in the south. Storms will move southeast throughout the evening. Northwest NM is looking dry today, as drier air starts spreading into the state. That dry air will take over NM tomorrow, leaving all of us dry through the weekend. Temperatures are on the rise, with unseasonably warm temperatures today through the weekend. Near-record and record high temps are even possible on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss