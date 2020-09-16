Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High temperatures will be hotter today, with highs in the 80s and 90s! This will be our hottest day of the week across the state. A weak backdoor cool front will cause temperatures to cool one to five degrees tomorrow.

The cool front will move more wildfire smoke into the state today, especially for the northeast highlands and northern mountains. Some of that smoke may make it to the ground level in the mountains, which will likely lower the air quality. Skies will stay hazier today and tomorrow across the state, before clearing a bit on Friday.

Winds will become breezy this afternoon, especially in Albuquerque, as the front sends easterly winds through the Sandia/Manzano gap. Winds will gust around 30 to 40 mph. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in southeast New Mexico, as well as the west mountains and Gila Mountains during the afternoon and evening.

