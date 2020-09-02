Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This afternoon is shaping up to be hot and mostly dry across the state. Make sure the A.C. is turned back on, as temperatures will soar 5-10 degrees back into the upper 80s and 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will heat up even more tomorrow, and stay unseasonably warm through early next week. There is a high likelihood of a big cool down come next Tuesday.

A few showers will be possible in southeast New Mexico during the afternoon. Tomorrow will be dry across the state, and isolated mountain storms will return to the forecast by Friday afternoon.