Erica’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and t-storms are popping up in the southern mountains early Wednesday afternoon, and they will become more widespread, staying nearly stationary or moving eastward as the day goes on.

Areas north of I-40 will stay dry Wednesday, due to dry air in place. Moisture will spread further north Thursday, bringing a more promising chance for isolated showers and storms north of I-40. However, the best chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mountains and surrounding areas.

Temperatures are near-record and record-breaking Wednesday, and the heat continues through Saturday. A backdoor cool front will move in Friday and Saturday, cooling temperatures down by several degrees by Sunday.