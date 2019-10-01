Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Heavy rain and storms move across southeast NM this morning and midday, and some showers are possible in the Metro area as well during the mid-morning. The afternoon and evening will be mainly dry, but some cloud cover will remain.

A flood watch remains in effect today as training showers and storms move through eastern and southeast NM during the morning and midday. The afternoon will be drier, with only scattered showers.

A flood warning is in effect for the Pecos River Valley until Wednesday evening, due to the high volume of rain in the area. Minor flood stage is expected by tonight, residing by Thursday morning.