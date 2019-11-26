Cold front brings strong winds to New Mexico

A cold front is moving across the state this morning, bringing snow to the northern mountains, and very strong winds to most of the state. High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect until 5 PM. Winds will gust as high as 50-65 mph across the central, south and east side of NM. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler today, so make sure to wear a thicker jacket. Sun and clouds are expected.

The next system will start to bring rain to southern NM and then heavy snow to eastern NM Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will last into Thursday morning, which will heavily impact travel on Thanksgiving morning.