Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Today will be another nice day, with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph, and clouds will start to move in, keeping us partly sunny.

Rain will start moving into the southwest side of the state by around 5 PM, and it will move east and north through the state during the late evening and overnight. Many of us will wake up with scattered showers Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers will remain possible through Wednesday and Thursday, and snow will start accumulating in the high elevation mountains Wednesday, with the bulk of snow accumulation Wednesday night and Thursday.