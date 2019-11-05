Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Today is starting out cooler across east central NM, because of cooler air moving in behind a backdoor cold front. That front will keep high temperatures around 15 degrees cooler today in the the southeast.

The entire state is in store for calm and sunny weather today, but the next big storm system moves in late tonight, bringing rain into the state by Wednesday morning. Rain showers will last through Wednesday and Thursday morning for the bottom 3/4 of the state, with a chance for wintry mix and some mountain snow in northeast NM Wednesday night to Thursday.