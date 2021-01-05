Cold front moves into New Mexico, bringing clouds, gusty winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cold, with temperatures starting in the 20s and low 30s for most of New Mexico. A cold front will move into the state today, bringing gusty winds and clouds. Winds will pick up by mid-morning, with gusts up to around 30-35 mph for central and northern New Mexico, and the strongest gusts around the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and the east plains. Wind Advisories will be in effect for the latter two areas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph.

Some light snow will be possible in the northern mountains this evening, but only a dusting will be possible. Temperatures will be mild today, peaking before the cold front settles in tonight. The cool down will be noticeable tomorrow, with frigid morning temperatures and high temperatures around 5 to 15 degrees cooler than today.

