Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cold, but by the afternoon, temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and winds will be very strong. The winds will pick up by midday, gusting out of the west, up to 50 mph for areas east of the central mountain chain, the east plains, Sangre de Cristos, Sacramento, and the Guadalupe Mountains. Wind advisories go into effect at 12 p.m. for central and northern New Mexico, but advisories for southern New Mexico will not begin until 6 p.m. Winds will stay gusty through tomorrow as a cold front moves across the state. Temperatures will plummet on Wednesday behind the front, with highs dropping 10 to 25 degrees from today.

A light dusting of snow will fall in the San Juans, late tonight through Wednesday morning. The Tusas and northern Sangre de Cristos may see some light flurries on Wednesday. Winds will calm on Thursday, and temperatures will start to climb by Christmas Day.

