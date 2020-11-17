Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Temperatures are around freezing this morning across the state, so be sure to bundle up! Today will be another gorgeous day, with highs in the 60s and 70s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, aside from some high clouds in southern NM. Winds will be light, except in the northeast highlands, where winds will gust out of the south up to around 30 mph. High pressure dominates over the southwest through the end of the workweek, keeping the weather quiet, and temperatures warming up. Near-record and record warm temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time, winds will become breezy and even windy in spots.

