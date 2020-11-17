Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Near record and record high temperatures return to parts of New Mexico by the middle of this week. A storm system brings snow chances to the mountains in northern New Mexico this weekend.

Above-average temperatures are back across New Mexico this afternoon, with many areas climbing into the 60s and 70s. This warming trend will continue into the middle of the week as high pressure builds overhead. Record and near-record highs are likely for some locations by Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.