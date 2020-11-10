Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Snow has been ongoing in northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado today. Precipitation will move east towards the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon, but due to above freezing temps, the metro area and Santa Fe will only see a chance for some spotty rain showers today. Snow will last through tonight, especially in the northern mountains of northern New Mexico. Only a few inches of accumulation are expected for the Sangre de Cristos and Jemez. However, roads will be slick as temperatures plummet into the teens and twenties tonight. Eastern New Mexico will be mostly sunny and mild, but very windy. Wind will gust up to 55 mph across the east plains and Gila Mountains, and up to 65 mph around the Sacramento Mountains.

Everything will quiet down by Tuesday morning, but temperatures will be below freezing for most of the state. Daytime temperatures will stay chilly Tuesday, but the sun will come out and the winds will calm.