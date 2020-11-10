Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a dry but frigid morning, with below-freezing temperatures for most of the state. There are still snowy and icy roads in the northern mountains, the San Juans, and the west mountains. Today will be sunny but cool, with highs in the 40s and 50s in the low elevations. Winds stay breezy, but not as strong as Monday. Dry, northwesterly winds will accelerate down the central mountain chain, keeping winds gusting up to around 35 mph in the east mountains and plains. Keep in mind that this will make temperatures feel even cooler this afternoon.

