Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is a bit warmer than yesterday, with most morning temperatures in the 40s. Grab the jackets if you are heading to the voting polls early this morning! There are a couple of showers in far western New Mexico, but they are spotty and very light. Gallup, Grants, and Farmington may see some light drizzle. Today will be a mild day with highs in the 70s for all low elevations and some 60s for the mountains and upper Rio Grande Valley. The skies will be partly sunny.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss