NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is a bit warmer than yesterday, with most morning temperatures in the 40s. Grab the jackets if you are heading to the voting polls early this morning! There are a couple of showers in far western New Mexico, but they are spotty and very light. Gallup, Grants, and Farmington may see some light drizzle. Today will be a mild day with highs in the 70s for all low elevations and some 60s for the mountains and upper Rio Grande Valley. The skies will be partly sunny.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: