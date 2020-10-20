Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is warmer in eastern New Mexico, staying much above freezing, but it’s chilly for central and western New Mexico. Grab the jackets and layers! Today will be back in the 70s and 80s across the state. Little to no changes are in the forecast for most of the state. However, in the northeast highlands, temperatures will be heating up around ten degrees, and in east/southeast plains, temperatures will warm around 5-10 degrees. Wildfire smoke from the Luna Fire will be noticeable in the east plains/northeast highlands today. Haze from Arizona and California will be noticeable in southern NM as well.

The weather stays very quiet and warm through Wednesday, but bigger changes arrive Thursday. Winds will be very gusty Thursday, with high fire danger for the eastern half of the state. These conditions could be very detrimental to the Luna Fire fight. A cold front will move in Friday morning, cooling temperatures through the weekend.