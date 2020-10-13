NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning is starting in the 20s for our west and northern mountains, with temps in the 40s and 50s for the majority of our lower elevations. Grab the coats and wear the layers. Today starts a warming trend that we will see through tomorrow. Today’s high temperatures will warm up from yesterday, mostly seeing 80s and some 90s across the state. Tomorrow, record heat will return to New Mexico with the help of strong westerly winds. Temps will be in the mid-80s to upper 90s, and winds will gust up to 40 mph in the east mountains and east plains. Critical fire weather is expected due to high wind, hot temps, and very dry air.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
