Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Monday will be a temporary relief from the heat in Eastern New Mexico. Tuesday and particularly Wednesday will feature above-average temperatures across the state. Red flag warnings will likely be issued for the East Mountains and I-40 corridor with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

A strong backdoor front will drop temperatures on Thursday. Friday will be the closest to average temperatures we'll have in quite some time. Warmer weather is expected into the weekend.