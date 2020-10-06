Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and breezy. Winds will be picking up throughout the morning in east and central New Mexico as a weak backdoor front moves into the state. Winds will be gustiest in the east plains, up to around 30 mph. The wind will calm down during the afternoon and evening. Wildfire smoke will drift south with the front, and hazier skies are expected across the state today. Air quality is moderate, and borderline unhealthy for sensitive groups. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity if you have health concerns.

Despite the cool front, temperatures will stay hot today, only dropping a few degrees. Near-record and record heat will be possible in a few spots this afternoon. Temperatures across the state will be typical of August, not October.