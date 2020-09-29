NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold across the state. Temperatures are around and below freezing in northern New Mexico, and temperatures are even in the low 40s for several spots in southern New Mexico. Layer up today, as the cool morning will be followed by a mild afternoon. Temperatures will be heating up 5-10 degrees today as high pressure builds over the state. Temps will be near-normal this afternoon, but heating back up above-average by tomorrow. This week will stay dry and sunny until Friday.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
