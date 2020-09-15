Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

A much quieter week of weather ahead after the roller coaster ride of last week.

Temperatures continue their climb by a couple degrees today versus the day before. A few isolated showers have once again developed this afternoon across parts of southern New Mexico. We are also still hanging onto the high level haze from the California wildfires. Another chance for isolated showers will be possible Tuesday across this same part of the state, along with the northern mountains. We should also see a little bit of a break from the upper level haze Tuesday, but it will begin to return from the north on Wednesday.