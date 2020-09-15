NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning is chilly in the north and cool for most of New Mexico. It’s a dry and mostly clear morning, but skies will be hazy as the sun comes up. Wildfire hazy will stay over central and southern New Mexico today, retreating south a bit during the afternoon. However, the thicker haze will move into northern and central NM from Colorado on Wednesday. A few showers will develop in the mountain terrain this afternoon, moving southwest by the evening. Durango, along with the upper Rio Grande Valley may see some showers as they come off of the mountains. Temperatures will be heating up a few degrees, with most spots in the 80s. Even warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: