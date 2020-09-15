Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning is chilly in the north and cool for most of New Mexico. It’s a dry and mostly clear morning, but skies will be hazy as the sun comes up. Wildfire hazy will stay over central and southern New Mexico today, retreating south a bit during the afternoon. However, the thicker haze will move into northern and central NM from Colorado on Wednesday. A few showers will develop in the mountain terrain this afternoon, moving southwest by the evening. Durango, along with the upper Rio Grande Valley may see some showers as they come off of the mountains. Temperatures will be heating up a few degrees, with most spots in the 80s. Even warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss