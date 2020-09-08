Strong winds, storms, make their way into New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is smokey across much of New Mexico, and air quality alerts are in effect until 11 a.m. The smoke should mix out during the afternoon as wind kicks into high gear.

The strongest winds will be in the Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque, north to Santa Fe, and south to Belen. Winds will gust to 60 mph this afternoon through tonight. The northeast highlands and east plains will also be very gusty all day, with 50-60 mph wind gusts. Storms will start during the early afternoon, spreading across most of the state through tomorrow. Rain will turn to snow in the northern mountains tonight, and a wintry mix is expected in the northeast highlands. Snow will mostly accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces, but some slick spots and minor road accumulation is expected. Rain, mix, and snow will last into Wednesday morning, turning to solely rain by midday.

