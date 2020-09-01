Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and minor thunderstorms are moving through southern Colorado and far northern New Mexico this morning along a strong cold front. This rain will stay along the front as it moves south throughout the day. Albuquerque and the central and west mountains can expect showers and storms by the early afternoon, as the front interacts with monsoon moisture. Storms will take off in eastern and southern New Mexico from the afternoon through the night. There is a slight chance for one or two strong or severe storms in far eastern New Mexico late today, with threats of wind and hail.

Temperatures will be much cooler today in central and northern New Mexico behind the cold front. Highs will be 5-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Far eastern and southern New Mexico will stay hot because the front will not arrive there until after the peak daytime heating hours. Many spots will see temps rebound back to normal by tomorrow. Dry air moves in behind the front and the rest of the week will be mostly dry.