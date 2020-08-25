Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a dry and clear, but smokey morning. Wildfire smoke will be thickest in the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, and the surrounding mountains. Air quality alerts are in effect through midday for this area, and smoke should disperse a bit during the afternoon.

Today will be dry in eastern and southern New Mexico, while storms activity stays limited to the northwest quadrant of the state. Storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains by 12 p.m., moving slowly southwest by the evening. Albuquerque will have a chance for showers and storms after around 6 p.m.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today, and fall below record territory. Still, above average temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.