NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and cool for most of the state. However, it will be another unseasonably warm day with temperatures climbing back into the 90s for the lower elevations. Temperatures will heat up throughout the week as high pressure moves closer to NM. Showers and storms will pop up in the northern, central and west/southwest mountains this afternoon. Storms will move southwest again, some of the storms pushing into the Rio Grande Valley. Albuquerque and Rio Rancho have a chance for a few evening storms. Eastern New Mexico will likely stay entirely dry today.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: