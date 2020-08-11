Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Tuesday morning is dry and mostly sunny. A few showers may pop up in the Gila Mountains by the early afternoon. The state will be mostly dry today, thanks to very dry air settling in over the state.

Moisture will be pushed into far eastern New Mexico, and that is where isolated storms will develop this afternoon. A couple of storms may be strong or severe in the eastern plains and northeast highlands from around 2 PM to 7 PM.

The night will be dry. The rest of the state will be dry through the day with a chance for some virga, which could lead to random gusty winds. Temperatures will be very hot today, climbing back into the 90s and 100s.